Fairfield residents prepare for power safety shutoffs as fire danger, wind gusts intensify

FAIRFIELD – The wind is intensifying across the Northern California region and thousands could be in the dark. PG&E is calling for power safety shutoffs in multiple areas across Solano County.

Intense wind and low humidity are a dangerous combination that is causing red flag warnings and power safety shutoffs. CBS Sacramento's meteorologists are projecting winds to reach nearly 60 mph in Fairfield between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

"We have flashlights ready and our neighbor sometimes shares his generator with us," said David Harrington who lives in Fairfield.

Harrington's street in Fairfield on Rolling Wood Drive was initially slated to go dark, but PG&E took them off the list. Although, a lot of the area surrounding him is still at risk.

In his 30 years living next to a dry hillside, losing power and dealing with fires is always a worry.

"Several years ago, the fire came right down the hill and came pretty close to our backyard fence," said Harrington.

The City of Fairfield Communications Manager Bill Way said they have focused in on weed abatement programs like grazing goats and clearing debris to prepare for these types of dangerous weather events.

"We had a very nice abatement program this year that laid a nice barrier, but at the same time when you have the low humidity and high winds we always have to be prepared," said Way.

It is why the city made the decision to shut down some of its parks Thursday night and reopen Sunday morning, including Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space.

"I think that's a good idea," said Felipe Valles who lives in Fairfield. "You don't want anything happening here. I mean this place go up in smoke."

It may finally be starting to feel like fall in Fairfield, but along with it comes critical fire danger and the risk of some communities going dark meaning charge up your batteries, gear up generators and stock up on water and non-perishable foods.

With the wind expected to intensify, Way said it is critical to call 911 or public works if you see any downed lines, trees or fires.

He said fire and public works crews are fully staffed to respond to whatever the weekend brings.