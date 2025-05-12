Fairfield multi-year park renovation takes another step forward with opening of new, inclusive playground

FAIRFIELD — The latest phase in a multi-year park renovation in Fairfield was unveiled to the public on Monday afternoon.

The City of Fairfield hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new, inclusive playground for children of all abilities at Allan Witt Community Park on West Texas Street.

City of Fairfield cuts ribbon to unveil new Allan Witt Community Park Playground City of Fairfield

A crowd of hundreds of children and their families attended to celebrate the playground's opening.

"There's a lot more stuff to play on than all the other playgrounds," said Ukiah, a child playing at the park Monday.

The 8-phase renovation project saw a brand new dog park and skate park finished first at Allan Witt Park.

"You've got the dog park right behind me, our great aquatic center, and now this is the trifecta of love right here with the playground," said Joe Alvarez, superintendent of Parks and Recreation.

From spinning to swinging and sliding, each feature was designed with inclusivity in mind.

"We want to embrace the differences in all," said Alvarez.

Specialized swings and play platforms created specially to fit a wheelchair are part of the park's new design.

Other inclusive play features at the park include a sensory dome and sign language and braille panels.

"Yeah, it's way better than other parks I've been to," said Arrianna, a young girl playing Monday.

The park is also designed to welcome all ages.

"It's a great day to be at the park today to play with my brothers," said another young girl.

Parents tell CBS News Sacramento they are happy to see park improvements right in their own backyard.

"It's a good upgrade to what was here before. The kids are bouncing everywhere so that's good," said Diana Ramirez.

"I grew up here in this area and I remember when Allan Witt wasn't really a desirable place. For many reasons. So it's fun and exciting to have a new playground for my son," said Lynette McGhee.

The playground marks phase three of eight total phases planned in the project.

Up next is new life for the sports fields and more community gathering space.

"It's really a labor of love, multi-department between public works and parks and rec just coming together to make sure we are providing these great services for our people," said Alvarez.

So far, the project is kid-approved.

"Fun! It's bigger and there's more stuff to play with," said Devon Mayfield, a Fairfield fifth grader.

"There's a lot of kids here, especially today at the grand opening, so I can meet like a ton of new friends," said Arrianna.

This project redeveloped about three acres of the park, adding accessibility upgrades, new amenities, and improved infrastructure.

Learn more about the ongoing plans for renovation on the city's website.