I-80 eastbound traffic impacted through Fairfield after deadly crash

FAIRFIELD – A deadly crash has impacted traffic along Interstate 80 through Fairfield Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 5 a.m., a pedestrian apparently ran into traffic along the eastbound side of I-80 near Air Base Parkway. The person was then struck by a vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. No other information about the person has been released.

Due to the incident, CHP was diverting traffic off the freeway at Air Base Parkway. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Officers are also warning that city streets throughout Fairfield are also being impacted, including N. Texas Street and Travis Boulevard.

Significant delays are expected through the morning, CHP warns.

Officers noted that the driver of the vehicle who struck the person stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.