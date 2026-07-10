Northern California high school graduation shooting suspect arrested in Texas

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with the deadly shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield, California last month, police said.

Fairfield police said U.S. Marshals, accompanied by department detectives, served search and arrest warrants Friday morning at a home in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The teen was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of murder and related offenses.

Investigators said the suspect fled California and traveled to Texas within days of the June 3 shooting. He will remain in custody while awaiting extradition to Solano County.

The shooting happened after Sem Yeto Continuation High School's graduation ceremony, which was held on the Fairfield High School campus.

Police said 18-year-old graduate Jamario Baker died at the scene. Three others – an 11-year-old child and two adults, ages 20 and 25 – were wounded.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name because he is a minor.

Although an arrest has been made, police said the investigation remains active and detectives continue to pursue additional leads.

Police plan to hold a news conference Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss the case and arrest.

Fairfield is a Northern California city about 40 miles northwest of San Francisco.