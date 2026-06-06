18-year-old killed in shooting at Fairfield High after graduation ceremony identified

The 18-year-old who was killed in a shooting after a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School was identified on Saturday.

The Fairfield Police Department identified the victim as Jamario Baker.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Fairfield High School after the Sem Yeto Continuation High School graduation, an event that about 1,000 people attended on Wednesday night.

Three other people — ages 11, 20 and 25 — were wounded in the shooting.

Police said on Saturday that there is still no suspect in custody. The department has not released any details about a possible suspect.

On Friday, the department said that it was seeking any form of information, photos and videos around the time of the shooting. Those who have information are urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

"Detectives are working diligently to follow all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice," the department said on Saturday.