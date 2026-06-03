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3 shot at high school graduation outside Sacramento, officials say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Three people were shot Wednesday night at a high school graduation near Sacramento, officials said.

The shooting happened at Sem Yeto High School's graduation ceremony, which was being held at Fairfield High School in the city of Fairfield. 

Mayor Alma Hernandez of neighboring Suisun City wrote in a Facebook post that three people were shot at Schafer Stadium, which is located on Fairfield High's campus. Hernandez said a search was underway for the shooter.

In a statement to CBS News Sacramento, a Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District spokesperson said the shooting happened after the ceremony had ended.

sem-yeto-grad-shooting-2.jpg
Law enforcment officials respond to the scene of a shooting that happened after Sem Yeto High School's graduation ceremony, which was held on the Fairfield High School campus in Fairfield, California, on June 3, 2026. @bearstrail

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting Fairfield police with the investigation. CBS News Sacramento reached out to Fairfield police for additional information but did not immediately hear back.  

The conditions and ages of the victims were not yet known. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. A suspect description was not available. 

Sem Yeto is a continuation high school and shares a physical campus with Fairfield High.  

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Fairfield police.

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