Fairfield community begins healing after graduation shooting that left teen dead

Community members gathered Saturday evening in Fairfield to support one another and begin the healing process following a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony that left an 18-year-old dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened on Wednesday evening following a graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto Continuation High School at Schaefer Stadium. Cell phone video captured the chaotic scene as people ran for safety after gunfire erupted.

Fairfield police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jamario Baker. The Fairfield Police Department says the three other people injured in the shooting are in stable condition and recovering.

Just days after the violence, dozens of residents came together at Fairfield Civic Center Park for a community healing circle focused on grief, support and unity.

"The question before is what do we do now, where do we go from here?" said Nikila Walker Gibson, president of the Tri-City NAACP. "Do we become more divided, do we retreat from one another, do we allow the fear to define the story of our city or do we choose something different?"

Among those helping lead the discussion was Ebony Antoine, founder of Broken By Violence. After losing both her husband and brother to gun violence just 90 days apart, Antoine has dedicated herself to helping families navigate the aftermath of tragedy.

"Who's going to pay for the final preparations, who's going to pay for the mental health, is there going to be justice?" Antoine said, describing the questions families often face after losing a loved one to violence.

Antoine said preventing future violence requires communities to address the underlying issues that contribute to crime before tragedy strikes.

"It's no secret, we understand where the crime comes from," she said. "When we know what the problem is, we can respond ahead of time and save lives."

Local leaders said the healing process starts with showing up for one another during difficult times.

"There might be a couple of different perceptions out there, but what I know to be true is that when something hurts in our community, people come together to uplift each other," said Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez.

Organizers said the healing circle was not intended to provide all the answers surrounding the shooting. Instead, it created a space for residents to grieve, connect and begin moving forward together.

"What we want community members to know is that we're here for you and we will continue to be here for you," Hernandez said. "We will continue to support each other, one step at a time."

As the investigation continues, Fairfield police are asking anyone who may have video from Wednesday night's shooting to share it with investigators as they work to determine exactly what happened.

While many acknowledge healing will take time, community members said they hope coming together now will help prevent fear from defining what happens next.