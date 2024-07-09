Suspect arrested in Fairfield assault, attempted rape of 12-year-olds on their way to school

A suspect in an assault and attempted rape of two 12-year-olds on their way to school in Fairfield last month was arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

On June 5, a girl and a boy were walking together along the bicycle path between Meadowlark Drive and East Tabor Avenue between 8:30 and 9 a.m. when a man on a BMX-style bike approached and attacked them, Fairfield police said.

The two children were able to fight off the attacker and they reported the incident to school officials and police.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews and reviewed dozens of hours of surveillance footage and police said that every available officer and resource was focused on the search for the suspect, including motorcycle officers and drones.

The investigation led them to a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Fairfield resident Carlos Guadalupe DeLosReyes, police said.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, detectives located DeLosReyes on July 3 and arrested him. He was booked into Solano County Jail on charges which include kidnap to commit rape, attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd or lascivious act with a child, assault with intent to commit rape; criminal threats; false imprisonment, and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury.

The school district was providing the two students with mental health support as needed.