1 dies after structure fire along Burbank Court in Fairfield

One person died after an overnight fire in Fairfield, the fire department said on Saturday.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to Kolob Drive after reports of a fire in a backyard. When crews arrived, they found a detached structure in the backyard of a home on Burbank Court.

Crews said the fire spread to a fence and trees in the nearby area.

One person was removed from the structure and taken to the hospital, where they later died, firefighters said. Their identification has not been released at this time.

Crews said the Fairfield Police Department is handling the investigation.