Man shot multiple times in Fair Oaks hospitalized in critical condition, deputies say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Fair Oaks Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8800 block of N Winding Way around 2 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman's boyfriend was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the scene, deputies said they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, including one lodged in his brain. He was rushed to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.

Deputies said one person is detained, but it's unclear if he was involved in the incident.

There's no motive at this time, and deputies said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.