12 people displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS – Two homes were damaged in an early morning house fire in Fair Oaks on Wednesday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews were dispatched to the scene on Cabodi Court, off of Madison Avenue, just after 3 a.m. and immediately called for a second alarm.

Firefighters believe the fire started along the fence line between two homes.

Seven people and several pets were in one home, while five people were in the other home. Both homes were damaged by the flames.

Working smoke alarms were in both homes and are being credited by firefighters with helping get everyone out safely.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.