Experts say wildfires are spreading quicker; harder to contain

DAVIS — Experts say drought-like conditions and high temperatures are causing the Mosquito Fire to move quickly.

While crews work to get ahead, steep terrain and unpredictable winds are making their jobs difficult.

Dr. Andrew Latimer, professor of Plant Science at UC Davis, says wildfires are burning more intensely due to a combination of high temperatures and lack of moisture in the vegetation.

"In the Mosquito Fire, it was creating this big pyro accumulous cloud almost like an explosion."

Dr. Latimer says drought-like conditions cause plants to lose their moisture allowing fires to burn through easier.

"It takes very little energy to evaporate water. Most of the fire could be combusting the plant material and spreading."

With already dry timber, the heat from the fire preheats trees and brush in the area, causing it to dry out quicker.

"We have had dry conditions because of this drought. It's also really hot conditions, record heat this week, and that makes it easier for the fire to spread," Dr. Latimer said.

Cpt. Robert Foxworthy, with CAL FIRE, says he's been fighting wildfires for more than 20 years. He agrees that fires are becoming more intense due to dryer weather.

"That's why we're trying to adapt by throwing resources at it and getting that aircraft up and trying to get out ahead of it," Cpt. Foxworthy said.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 700 firefighters were working to contain the fire. It has burned more than 13,000 acres and is zero percent contained.