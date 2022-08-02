Ex pro tennis player arrested for sex offenses with a child

Former Pro Tennis Player Arrested For Sex Offenses With A Child

Former Pro Tennis Player Arrested For Sex Offenses With A Child

SACRAMENTO -- A former professional tennis player has been arrested for multiple sex offenses with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office revealed today that 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis was arrested and booked on ten counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Zemaitelis worked as a private coach to several children in the Sacramento area from 2019 to 2022.

His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.

Anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.