Ex pro tennis player arrested for sex offenses with a child

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A former professional tennis player has been arrested for multiple sex offenses with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office revealed today that 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis was arrested and booked on ten counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Zemaitelis worked as a private coach to several children in the Sacramento area from 2019 to 2022.

His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.

Anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

