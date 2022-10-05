Even in regions with state's lowest gas prices businesses still feeling the pinch

Even in regions with lowest gas prices, businesses still feeling the pinch

SACRAMENTO - AAA reports Sutter County's $6.10 a gallon and Yuba County's $6.17 a gallon are actually deals, statewide.

Despite the low prices, people in those areas are still feeling the pain.

Jill Lessard owns Elegant Petals flowers in Yuba City. She may soon double her price for deliveries.

"So, because of gas prices, we were literally at $10 per delivery, and we went from $10 to $15 and now we're considering going to $20," Lessard said.

You can expect to shell out more bucks for a bouquet -- even in Yuba City, where AAA reports gas prices are lower than the rest of the state.

"And that's crazy," Lessard said.

Four of the 15 refineries that deliver gasoline to California went offline this week for maintenance, leading to the price spike. The lower prices in Sutter and Yuba counties could be because of a combination of population size and access to highways, according to AAA spokesperson John Treanor.

"Right now, population size might play a role, also transportation costs of getting that fuel in there," Treanor said. "It's a complicated answer, I know, but there are no simple answers."

No simple answers and no easy alternatives.

"Well yeah, but I mean, it's life," Yuba City's Ernesto Rolon said. "You want a car, you need to have money for gas, you know?"

"I try to go to the cheapest gas station but it's just like, honestly, everywhere is going up, so it's hard to find a cheap gas station," Abigail Monroe said.

The cost may differ slightly by county, these are still crazy high prices.

"It's just ridiculous because it all gets passed down to the customers," Lessard said.

There is no sure timeframe of when these prices go down, but experts seem to agree the less expensive winter blend of gas being released a little earlier will help...eventually.