Evacuation warning issued for Wilton as flooding concerns resurface
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- An Evacuation Warning has now been issued for the Wilton area due to flooding concerns.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued the warning Sunday morning.
Officials are concerned that rising water from the Cosumnes River may spill over onto roadways, cutting off access to the area.
Of particular concern is how, last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly in the Wilton area.
An evacuation center is being opened at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation at 9040 High Tech Court in Elk Grove.
