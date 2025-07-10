Some residents near Esparto fireworks blast remain without water or power

Over a week after Esparto fireworks blast, some residents remain without power or water

Over a week after Esparto fireworks blast, some residents remain without power or water

Over a week after Esparto fireworks blast, some residents remain without power or water

More than a week since the deadly fireworks explosions in Esparto, some who live near the scene are still under mandatory evacuation orders with no water and no power.

"It breaks my heart," said Monica Ivie, who lives in the mandatory evacuation zone. "It is so sad, and I wish there was something I could do for the families to help them, but I am doing everything I can to survive here myself."

Ivie has been living off a blow-up pool she filled with water days before the explosions, in addition to a finicky generator and a few jugs of water.

"It's like I'm camping in my own house," said Ivie.

Pacific Gas and Electric said it had not been able to restore power to anyone in the mandatory evacuation zone because the dozen power lines that were destroyed in the blast are in the crime scene.

Crews have their equipment staged nearby so they can move in to restore power as soon as they get the green light from authorities.

"If I abandoned the animals, they would die," said Ivie.

It is why she said evacuating was not an option for her.

"They are family just like my child is," Ivie said.

Ivie's 12-year-old daughter has been staying with her grandmother since the explosions. Ivie stayed behind to check in on her elderly neighbor, who is also without water, power and a car.

"I can't properly take care of myself," said Ivie. "It takes everything I have to not break down and cry."

She is wondering how the lives of so many were changed from the blasts in an instant, as she deals with the aftermath from dangers, she said she never even knew were down the road.

"As far as I knew, what was in the containers was farming equipment," said Ivie. "It traumatized my kid."

Ivie said she was grateful that an Esparto Fire water truck brought water to her animals yesterday.

After CBS13 started asking questions, PG&E restored power to several customers within the mandatory evacuation zone, with at least 16 customers still awaiting restoration as of Thursday evening. PG&E gave CBS13 this statement: