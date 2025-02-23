Democratic strategist weighs in on possible Kamala Harris run for California governor as poll predicts high support

Kamala Harris gets strong poll numbers in California governor's race despite no announcement

Kamala Harris gets strong poll numbers in California governor's race despite no announcement

SACRAMENTO – Former Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't announced her future plans yet but even without entering the race for California governor in 2026, one poll showed the race would be hers to lose if she did.

A reporter asked her about it while she toured the aftermath of the LA wildfires.

"I have been home for two weeks and three days," Harris said.

The nondenial denial comes as an Emerson College poll showed Harris would have a massive lead in the 2026 race for governor if she entered.

Harris had 57 percent support, compared to the rest of the field—Katie Porter, Antonio Villaraigosa and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis—trailing with single-digit support.

"Well, she's never lost an election in California in the many offices she's had," Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio said.

Maviglio said Harris' indecision so far has put the race on hold.

"She has in effect frozen the field, none of the other candidates that have declared is able to raise any money now or seek more endorsements because every is on the fence waiting to see what the vice president will do," Maviglio said.

Harris' strong poll numbers come despite her poor performance in the presidential election.

President Trump flipped 10 California counties.

Now the question is will she seek a run for governor or another White House run?

"Everyone is going to ask is are you going to commit to a four-year term," Maviglio said.

There are 16 months left before the gubernatorial primary.

Maviglio says if Harris decides to run, she will likely have to decide by the end of this summer.