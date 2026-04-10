Boy dies after fall near Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay, sheriff says

A boy has died from injuries they suffered after a fall near Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe on Thursday, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the Eagle Falls Trailhead around 2:30 p.m. for a reported climbing accident.

Deputies found a boy about 400 yards from the trailhead. It appears the boy had been rock climbing and fell, authorities say, leaving him with traumatic injuries.

First responders started life-saving efforts, but the sheriff's office says the boy died.

The boy's exact age and identity have not been released by authorities.

Emerald Bay is an inlet of Tahoe noted for its steep trails and picturesque views of the lake.