Elk Grove's new Nordstrom Rack store opens with line wrapped around the building

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – Hundreds of people were lined up waiting for the grand opening of a new Nordstrom Rack store in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The store is located in The Ridge shopping center at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Shoppers who talked to CBS13 on Thursday said they were waiting in line since 7:45 a.m.

"It's a blast. We need this in Elk Grove," said Carol Jones.

Plans for the new 25,000-square-foot store were announced in April 2023, with a target of opening in spring 2024.

The Ridge shopping center is now home to a number of major businesses, including Costco, Sephora, In-N-Out, and Olive Garden. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 9:28 AM PDT

