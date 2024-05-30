Elk Grove's new Nordstrom Rack store opens with line wrapped around the building

Shoppers eagerly await opening of new Nordstrom Rack in Elk Grove

Shoppers eagerly await opening of new Nordstrom Rack in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – Hundreds of people were lined up waiting for the grand opening of a new Nordstrom Rack store in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The store is located in The Ridge shopping center at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Shoppers who talked to CBS13 on Thursday said they were waiting in line since 7:45 a.m.

"It's a blast. We need this in Elk Grove," said Carol Jones.

Plans for the new 25,000-square-foot store were announced in April 2023, with a target of opening in spring 2024.

The Ridge shopping center is now home to a number of major businesses, including Costco, Sephora, In-N-Out, and Olive Garden.