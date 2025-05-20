Watch CBS News
Local News

Tesla catches fire after driver crashes into ditch in Elk Grove

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Tesla catches fire after crashing into ditch
Tesla catches fire after crashing into ditch 00:18

ELK GROVE — Minor injuries were reported after a Tesla that crashed into a ditch caught fire in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday night.

The crash forced an extended closure of Sheldon Road near Excelsior Road, Elk Grove police said.

The Cosumnes Fire Department released a photo of the scene showing crews working to put out the EV fire. No other vehicles were involved.

Though minor injuries were reported, Elk Grove police did not say how many people were in the Tesla.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.