Tesla catches fire after driver crashes into ditch in Elk Grove

Tesla catches fire after crashing into ditch

ELK GROVE — Minor injuries were reported after a Tesla that crashed into a ditch caught fire in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday night.

The crash forced an extended closure of Sheldon Road near Excelsior Road, Elk Grove police said.

The Cosumnes Fire Department released a photo of the scene showing crews working to put out the EV fire. No other vehicles were involved.

Though minor injuries were reported, Elk Grove police did not say how many people were in the Tesla.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

