Elk Grove's Western Festival returns as Spring Palooza after years of cancellations

The bands are back, the carnival rides are racing and people in Elk Grove are glad to finally have a spring celebration return to town.

The Western Festival had been a tradition in Elk Grove since the 1950s, but it was canceled during the pandemic.

Event organizers tried bringing it back in 2024, but it was canceled again at the last minute due to problems with getting insurance and permits.

"We kind of let the community down on some of that stuff," said Lynden King, the festival's board president. "That's why we're trying so hard this year."

This year marks King's 30th on the board. He said the only way they were able to resume the community event was by changing its name.

It's now called Elk Grove Spring Palooza.

"That was part of the insurance thing," King said. "We had been canceled so long, the insurance company recommended 'let's change the name.' "

For the first time, the event is now three days long and there's also a new kids' zone.

Past festivals have drawn up to 25,000 people. King said he is hoping to get at least 15,000 this year.

"We're struggling to get going again, and we hope it takes off again like it was," he said.

The Elk Grove Spring Palozza continues through Sunday at Elk Grove Regional Park.

Parking is $10, but admission is free.