Watch CBS News
Local News

91-year-old woman dies after attempted illegal U-turn leads to crash in Elk Grove, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A 91-year-old woman died after police said she attempted an illegal U-turn and crashed in Elk Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police said the woman was driving a Lincoln Town Car north of Salmon Creek Drive when she attempted an illegal U-turn in front of a fire station on Bond Road.

A Toyota Rav4 traveling east on Bond Road crashed into the driver's side of the Lincoln after police said the woman pulled into the path of the Rav4 while attempting the U-turn.

The 91-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died, police said. Her identification has not been released. 

The driver of the Toyota is expected to be OK. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue