91-year-old woman dies after attempted illegal U-turn leads to crash in Elk Grove, police say
A 91-year-old woman died after police said she attempted an illegal U-turn and crashed in Elk Grove on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., police said the woman was driving a Lincoln Town Car north of Salmon Creek Drive when she attempted an illegal U-turn in front of a fire station on Bond Road.
A Toyota Rav4 traveling east on Bond Road crashed into the driver's side of the Lincoln after police said the woman pulled into the path of the Rav4 while attempting the U-turn.
The 91-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died, police said. Her identification has not been released.
The driver of the Toyota is expected to be OK.