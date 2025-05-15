Elk Grove police release video of officer shooting armed suspect in In-N-Out parking lot

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer shooting an armed suspect in an In-N-Out parking lot in April.

Around 11:15 p.m. on April 11, the Elk Grove Police Department responded to the In-N-Out on Stockton Boulevard after receiving reports that a man was harassing juveniles and acting erratically. The person who reported the incident believed the suspect had a gun in his pocket.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Jerry Tolliver, standing at a table outside. The police department said officers approached the suspect in an effort of trying to keep him away from reentering the restaurant and putting others at risk.

When officers tried to tell Tolliver to put his hands up, he reached toward his pocket, police said. The officer then told him to take his hands out of his pockets.

But Tolliver ran between two parked cars with a gun in his right hand and pointed it at an officer, police said.

An officer shot Tolliver as he ran into the parking lot, police said. A K-9 was also deployed, as Tolliver was still holding the gun, police said.

Tolliver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. No officers were injured.

Police said they recovered this gun after shooting Jerry Tolliver in an In-N-Out parking lot in Elk Grove on April 11. Elk Grove Police Department

They recovered a .38 special that was fully loaded with six rounds, authorities said.

Tolliver was arrested and is facing assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

The video can be watched on YouTube. Viewer discretion advised.