Elk Grove police shoot man who was armed with gun at In-N-Out

ELK GROVE – Elk Grove police said an officer shot a man who had been brandishing a gun inside an In-N-Out Friday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were called about a man who had a gun and was acting erratically inside the In-N-Out at 9188 E. Stockton Boulevard.

Police said they tried to lead the man away from customers and detain him, but when officers approached him, as he stood in front of the restaurant, he ran toward the parking lot and drive-thru.

Elk Grove police said the man still had a gun when he ran, and that an officer then shot him. A police K-9 also helped in the arrest.

The man, identified only as a 50-year-old, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail once he is medically cleared.

No officers were injured and a loaded gun was recovered at the scene, police said.