Elk Grove police detain 1 person after search related to stolen vehicle in Laguna

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – A search was underway in an Elk Grove neighborhood Monday morning for two suspects linked to a stolen vehicle, police say.

Elk Grove police said they were searching the area of Romanzo and Storia Way in the Laguna area.

While Laguna Creek High School is nearby, police originally said morning arrivals at the campus will not be affected by the search. However, the school went on a precautionary lockdown due to the police perimeter. 

One person has been detained, police said, but a search was still ongoing for the other possible subject. 

The perimeter has now been broken down and the precautionary lockdown at Laguna High is being lifted. 

No other details about the search have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.  

