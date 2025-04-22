Elk Grove police's camera-sharing program for businesses aims to boost community safety

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is focusing on new ways to fight crime.

The department operates a real-time information center, where staff monitor surveillance cameras located throughout the city. Now, police are holding workshops with local business owners, asking for access to their exterior cameras.

It's called the Community Sentinel Project. Businesses can voluntarily allow the police department to view live video feeds and see archives.

Another option is to register the camera and let officers download video later if it can assist in an investigation.

"The more information we have, the better decisions we can make," said Andrea Cortez, manager of the police department's real-time information center.

Julie Agcaoili owns a business in Old Town Elk Grove and is considering joining the program.

"Working with the police department to get services to your business faster is great," Agcaoili said.

But some people may have privacy concerns over the cameras being used to peer into people's homes or track them around town.

The department says policies are in place to prevent misuse.

"We're not here to spy on anybody," said Elk Grove Police Sgt. Jason Jimenez. "We're not monitoring those particular business cameras 24/7. In the event that something were to happen, then we can access those cameras."

Elk Grove police say this type of technology can make the community safer.

The department said it has no plans on using artificial intelligence or facial recognition programs on the camera feeds.