Some Sacramento County parents concerned over bullying on and off campus at Smedberg Middle School

Some parents are raising concerns, saying that their children are getting bullied at Smedberg Middle School in Sacramento County.

The school is located beside Sheldon High School, and parents said the bullying is happening on and off campus at the nearby trail that many students use to get to and from school.

"My son is afraid to go to school and they just don't care," said Natasha Lopez, who said her son is getting bullied. "It comes off like they don't care."

Lopez said she feels helpless as her eighth-grade son spends another day home instead of in the classroom to avoid middle school bullies.

"I still feel like crying a lot," Lopez said.

Lopez claims her son was attacked on the trail while walking home from school at the end of the last school year. She now drives him to and from school and was hopeful things would change in the new school year.

Three months in and she said that has not happened, and other parents said the school is not doing enough to keep their children safe either.

"They go through bullying and unfortunately, they don't reach out to anybody and then they make that mistake that can't be unfixed," said John, who said his child is getting bullied at the middle school.

The principal of Smedberg Middle has sent out at least two letters to families this school year and said safety is a priority.

The first incident the principal communicated was about students from the middle and high school notifying staff at Sheldon High that a student allegedly threatened them with a gun off campus.

Last week, the principal sent out a letter claiming a student pulled out a knife during a fight on the trail near the school.

"Children should be made to feel like they are safe to be able to come to school and get an education," John said.

John said the school put a "no contact order" on his child's bully, but claims there are many students on these orders, so he questions how that solves anything.

"The victims are the ones to be made to feel uncomfortable when it should be the other way around," John said.

The parents are concerned about how things could escalate if discipline does not change.

"I feel like we haven't been heard," Lopez said. "I feel like my son hasn't been heard."

The Elk Grove Unified School District gave CBS13 a statement, saying student safety remains a top priority and that it's working with law enforcement.

"Our school administrative team is aware of the recent reports concerning the trail near Smedberg Middle School," the school district's statement said. "School Resource Officers and Safety Specialists may not always be present on the trail during drop-off and dismissal, however, if a concern is reported in advance, they adjust their coverage to make sure they have a presence."

Smedberg Middle School currently has one school resource officer.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the area near Smedberg Middle School being a busy chokepoint during pick-up and drop-off times, as other schools in the area share similar times.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to monitor the area to ensure students stay safe.