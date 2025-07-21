Artwork created by Sacramento-area artist used to promote FIFA World Cup matches in Bay Area

World Cup soccer is just 11 months away from coming to the San Francisco Bay Area and a Sacramento County man's artwork is being used to promote the matches around the world.

"This is the FIFA World Cup 26 SF Bay Area host city poster," poster designer Leroid Davis said. "I wanted to include a little bit of the landscape of the Bay Area."

Leroid Davis designed the poster that's being used to promote matches in the Bay Area. Bay Area Host Committee

Davis, who is from Elk Grove, won the contest to design the official FIFA World Cup poster for Bay Area matches at Levi's Stadium next year.

"I still get emotional thinking about it. It's such a surreal and incredible feeling, it still feels like a dream," Davis said.

He drew inspiration from some of San Francisco's most iconic sights.

"The Golden Gate Bridge, along with the Bay Bridge," he said.

San Francisco is one of 16 cities across North America selected to host the World Cup tournament, something that hasn't happened since 1994.

Six matches will be played here.

"I never thought I would be a part of something this big," Davis said.

The FIFA World Cup is the most widely watched sporting event in the world and Davis is still trying to grasp the significance of his artwork being potentially seen by a billion or more people around the planet.

"For something as huge as the World Cup, I can't imagine what it's going to be like," Davis said.

Davis works full-time for Sacramento County, but does freelance graphic design on the side, including some past projects with the 49ers and the Kings.

He's also a big soccer fan and hopes that with this win, he might be able to score some tickets to the Bay Area matches.

"I am so hoping to be there," Davis said.

It's unknown which teams will be playing in the Bay Area World Cup competition, but the first match begins on June 13, 2026, and continues through July 1, 2026.