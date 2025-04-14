Elk Grove man accused of kidnapping Kern County girl he communicated with on Roblox

Roblox creators respond after California man kidnaps girl he met in game

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove man is accused of kidnapping a young Kern County girl he communicated with on the popular gaming platform Roblox, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Naval, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove over the weekend and was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said. He has since been transported to Kern County.

Naval allegedly kidnapped the young girl from the city of Taft and transported her back to Elk Grove in Sacramento County on Sunday. Kern County authorities said the girl was reported missing earlier that day.

In addition to the kidnapping, Naval is also accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said.

Titania Jordan is the author of "Parental Control," a book about raising kids in the digital era. She said about 40% of the user base on Roblox is kids 12 and under.

"This 10-year-old was communicating with a 27-year-old man, and that is not unusual for this platform," she said. "So every parent needs to wake up. They need to know who their child is talking to online."

Jordan said that parents must learn how to use the parental controls on these platforms.

A Roblox spokesperson said, in part:

"These allegations are deeply troubling ... Our policies prohibit child endangerment, and we have a range of safety features to guard against predatory behavior."

Roblox added that people who have abused gaming apps often use a tactic called platform shifting, where they tell a player they met in a game to move their messaging to a different app to intentionally skirt their safety features.