Shooting at Elk Grove home on Laguna Mirage Lane leaves 1 hurt

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – A shooting that left one person hurt in Elk Grove Sunday evening was not random, police say.

The incident happened along Laguna Mirage Lane, a little off of Laguna Boulevard and Di Lusso Drive, a little before 7 p.m.

Elk Grove police responded to the scene and found that a man had been shot several times. First responders took the man to the hospital, but no information has been released about his condition.

Investigators believe the shooting followed an argument that broke out after some people known to the victim showed up at the home.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. 

