2 detained after Elk Grove Florin Road crash leaves 2 dead

An investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a two-vehicle crash left two people dead early Monday morning.

Elk Grove police said officers located a suspicious vehicle around 4 a.m. and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. Police said someone also got out of the vehicle and ran.

The vehicle drove onto Brown Road and then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Elk Grove Florin Road.

Scene of the crash.

Four people were in the second vehicle. Police said two of them died and two others were taken to the hospital.

Officers detained two people from the suspect vehicle, but no other details about them have been released.

Due to the active investigation, Elk Grove Florin Road is closed from Calvine Road to Heritage Hill Drive.