Elk Grove cracks down on unlicensed street food vendors

ELK GROVE — Code enforcement officers are cracking down on illegal street food vendors in Elk Grove.

Officials say complaints about these types of businesses have been heating up.

"We don't know if they are operating in a safe and healthy manner and the concern is for public health," said Kristyn Laurence with the City of Elk Grove.

"We have these scofflaws that know if they set up after 5 p.m., then county health has gone home for the day and they're not going to get inspected and they're not going to be held to any standards," said Pat Hume, Sacramento County supervisor.

In California, sidewalk food vendors are required to have a health permit from the county.

"There are definite steps and education that have to be taken and proven that you are operating in a way that's safe and healthy for the public," Laurence said. "We don't want people to get sick."

So how can you tell if a roadside vendor has the proper license?

"You will usually see some sort of signage or you can ask for it," Laurence said.

Sacramento County issues color-coded placards and requires them to be visible to customers.

Past inspections have found moldy hot dogs, food stored at unsafe temperatures, and no handwashing stations.

Sacramento County has even created a cartoon warning people about the dangers of eating at unpermitted food stands.

Many people support this type of enforcement to keep customers of roadside food stands safe.

Sacramento County said it is planning to do more inspections in the evening hours and that people are encouraged to call 311 to report any unsafe food stands.