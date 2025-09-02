Elk Grove community meeting weighs hopes, concerns with light rail expansion

City of Elk Grove hosts community over possible light rail expansion

City of Elk Grove hosts community over possible light rail expansion

Is it a convenient way to avoid traffic jams or a neighborhood nuisance that could increase crime? When it comes to extending light rail trains into Elk Grove, opinions differ.

The City of Elk Grove is working with Sacramento Regional Transit to get community input on the plan.

"It makes Elk Grove more accessible to folks in the region to come down here and enjoy what we have to offer," said Kaley Lyons, Elk Grove's senior transportation planner.

Four proposals are being considered, which could include building up to seven new train stations.

The current tracks run from Downtown Sacramento to Cosumnes River College. The new extension would continue that line six miles south into Elk Grove, mostly along Bruceville and Big Horn boulevards and potentially down to Kammerer Road.

Some ideas use rapid transit buses instead of trains along part of the route, which is less expensive.

"It's an opportunity for those folks that are on 99 north every morning to jump on light rail instead," Lyons said.

Some people have concerns about the proposal.

"It's going to be crossing several schools as well, so you're going to have a lot of kids that already have an issue with getting to school," said Elk Grove resident Daniel Garcia.

Lyons said hearing these community concerns will allow the city to address them through the planning process.

Transit supporters in Elk Grove say it would make commuting downtown easier.

"Taking it downtown, you have to pay for parking and all the hassle," Elk Grove resident Jerry Jones said. "So we drive, but we have to go past the college now. That's a pain in the butt."

So far, there's no estimate on when construction could begin, and the biggest question remains unanswered: How much will it cost?

"To be determined, we'll share that with you when we have it," Lyons said.

Elk Grove City officials will be holding one more community meeting over Zoom next week. They plan on selecting one of the four options by next April, which would then need to be approved by the city council and Sacramento Regional Transit before moving forward.