Elk Grove's city council considers adding more bars and breweries to Old Town

ELK GROVE - Elk Grove City Council is considering bringing more bars and breweries to Old Town. It is a historic district nestled along the Elk Grove Boulevard corridor between Elk Grove-Florin Road and Waterman Road, and it has welcomed visitors since the mid-1800s.

Since it is historic, it is considered one of the city's Special Planning Areas; therefore, it has regulations on what types of businesses can be there.

The city wants to expand the number of three bars, breweries or wineries from three to six.

"We're not talking about rowdy biker bars going until 3 a.m.," said Elk Grove's Economic Development Director Darrell Doan. "We are talking about classy places in a historic district run by really tried and true operators."

Doan said Old Town currently has three businesses that classify as bars or breweries: Bob's Club, Dust Bowl Brewery and Coatza Brewing.

Businesses like restaurants that also serve qualify do not count as one of these types of establishments.

"They are a restaurant," Doan said. "Fifty-one percent or more of their sales come from food."

The city's historic preservation committee is raising safety concerns and believes there are at least 10 spots in the area that serve alcohol. It wants the city to conduct an updated count.

"I think it's a great idea," said Teal Hughes, who grew up in Elk Grove. "I love breweries. I love bars. I just turned 21 so I am making my way around."

Doan said the plan is to add cameras, more lighting and increase police patrols during peak hours.

"We don't mind it," said Grace Chapman, who lives in Old Town Elk Grove. "This area around Old Town is really friendly."

Doan said they currently have an application already for a business called "Old Town Pub" that would serve high-end cocktails.

The city council will be discussing this possible change in Old Town at its Wednesday night meeting.