New footage shows Elk Grove police pursuing suspects arrested for burglary
ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police released footage Wednesday of officers pursuing suspects in a burglary that happened last month.
Elk Grove police said a homeowner in the southwestern part of town alerted officers to an active burglary at their residence after seeing people breaking in via a live security camera feed.
In addition to the homeowner's footage, Elk Grove police said witnesses also reported seeing four occupants leaving the home in a silver vehicle.
That vehicle was located soon after but failed to pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop. Traffic camera footage released by the department shows the vehicle passing through an intersection while being pursued by three patrol cars shortly after 8:30 p.m. on March 21.
Elk Grove police said they pursued the vehicle down southbound Highway 99 until the driver eventually pulled over in the city of Galt. That is when all four suspects attempted to get away on foot but were apprehended a short while later.
Carlos Chaparro-Jaimes, 30, Fabian Rodriguez, 37, Jose Castiblanco, 39, and Victor Marin, 25, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and face charges of burglary, conspiracy, evading and resisting arrest, police said.