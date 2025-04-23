Watch CBS News
Local News

New footage shows Elk Grove police pursuing suspects arrested for burglary

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police released footage Wednesday of officers pursuing suspects in a burglary that happened last month.

Elk Grove police said a homeowner in the southwestern part of town alerted officers to an active burglary at their residence after seeing people breaking in via a live security camera feed.

In addition to the homeowner's footage, Elk Grove police said witnesses also reported seeing four occupants leaving the home in a silver vehicle.

That vehicle was located soon after but failed to pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop. Traffic camera footage released by the department shows the vehicle passing through an intersection while being pursued by three patrol cars shortly after 8:30 p.m. on March 21.

Burglary Suspects Caught

Burglars Busted! Officers responded to a burglary in progress after the homeowner called stating they could see people breaking into their home via a video feed around 8:30 on a Friday night last month in the southwest part of town. Witnesses saw a silver vehicle, with 4 occupants, leaving the house in question. Responding officers located the silver vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect vehicle led officers on a pursuit down southbound 99 until they eventually yielded in Galt and all four occupants took off on foot from the car. All four suspects, 30-year-old Carlos Chaparro-Jaimes, 37-year-old Fabian Rodriguez, 39-year-old Jose Castiblanco, and 25-year-old Victor Marin were taken into custody and booked at the Main Jail on several charges including burglary, conspiracy, evading and resisting arrest. Quick action and teamwork at its best—kudos to our officers, Galt PD, and the sharp-eyed witnesses!

Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Elk Grove police said they pursued the vehicle down southbound Highway 99 until the driver eventually pulled over in the city of Galt. That is when all four suspects attempted to get away on foot but were apprehended a short while later.

Carlos Chaparro-Jaimes, 30, Fabian Rodriguez, 37, Jose Castiblanco, 39, and Victor Marin, 25, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and face charges of burglary, conspiracy, evading and resisting arrest, police said.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.