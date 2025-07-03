Elk Grove set to celebrate 25 years of cityhood this Independence Day

This July 4, the city of Elk Grove is celebrating a major milestone. It was 25 years ago that the community broke away from Sacramento County control and created a new city.

The city is throwing a big Independence Day party to mark the occasion. The festivities include fireworks, live music and a bike parade.

For the first time ever, the city is sponsoring a drone light show, with 200 quadcopters flying up to 400 feet in the air.

"There's a whole soundtrack that goes along with it, and so it's going to be a pretty cool experience with the lighting, the colors, the music," said Skyworks drone pilot Jacob Howard.

A lot has changed since Elk Grove's early days. It started as a stagecoach stop during the Gold Rush, and in the year 2000, community members formed their own city government.

"There weren't that many restaurants or places to go shopping or even fun and entertainment, however, we've been building since then," Vice Mayor Sergio Robles said.

But Elk Grove has suffered some setbacks since becoming a city. Plans to build a regional shopping center along Highway 99 turned into an abandoned ghost mall for years. And in April, a proposal to bring a new zoo to town was canceled.

"It gives us an opportunity to do something else," Robles said. "It gives us an opportunity to continue swinging for the fences."

Today, Elk Grove has 470 city employees and more than 178,000 people now live there, with the population expected to reach 300,000 in another 25 years.

"It's no longer a best-kept secret," Robles said. "Everybody wants to come to Elk Grove."

Elk Grove officials say they're looking forward to having mild weather during this year's Fourth of July festival. Last year, they had to postpone the start of the event due to the excessive triple-digit weather.