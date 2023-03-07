Watch CBS News
Elite athletes with genetic heart disease may continue competing

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Elite athletes who have been diagnosed with genetic heart disease may be safe to continue to participate in their sport. 

That is according to research presented on Monday at the American College of Cardiology's annual scientific session. 

Among a sample of 76 elite athletes with a genetic heart disease diagnosis, 73 out of the 76 did not experience a cardiac event triggered by their disease during the study period. More than half had no symptoms at all. 

The findings suggest that many athletes with a diagnosed genetic heart disease can decide with their health care professionals on whether to continue competing in their sport, instead of being automatically disqualified due to their health condition. 

March 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

