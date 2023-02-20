Electric vehicle rental company GIG Car Share phasing out service in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Electric vehicle rental company GIG Car Share is pulling out of Sacramento.

The company announced on Monday that they will be starting to phase out the service.

"While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility future, we've made the difficult decision to discontinue operations in the Sacramento HomeZone as of Tuesday, February 28," read a message on the company's website.

GIG Car Share first came to Sacramento in 2019 with an initial fleet of 80 cars.

Drivers could use a smartphone app to find a car and then pay a rental price based on how long they were using it.

Sacramento leaders at the time hailed the company as a way to make it easier for everyone to find parking in downtown.

The company had already started phasing out service earlier in February, getting rid of the 14-day rental option last week. As of Monday, all options except 1-day rentals are being removed.

By Feb. 24, prepaid rentals will also no longer be available.