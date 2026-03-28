Elderly suspect arrested in Sacramento County accused of molesting child relatives

A 75-year-old man was arrested this week after he was accused of molesting several child relatives, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

In a press release posted to social media on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said that a mother contacted the office in September 2025 to report that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a relative, Larry Candies. Forensic interview specialists and detectives from Modesto's Family Justice Center interviewed the girl, who said Candies had been molesting her since she was 11 years old, the Sheriff's Office said.

Larry Candies Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Reports from Child Protective Services and the Stockton Police Department showed prior sexual assault allegations against Candies, the office said. Detectives contacted two alleged victims, also related to Candies, and one described being sexually abused by him in the 1980s between the ages of 8 and 13 years old, according to the release.

On Wednesday, sheriff's detectives located and arrested Candies and booked him at the Sacramento County Main Jail on eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who have not come forward.

The Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information about other possible victims to contact the office's Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 875-5191 or childabuse@sacsheriff.com. Anonymously can be left at sacsheriff.com or at (916) 874-TIPS (8477).