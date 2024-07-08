2 El Dorado County kids with bigger hearts help another family in need

Pollock Pines kids hit in crosswalk help another family in need

POLLOCK PINES — Two Northern California families are telling the story of a neighbor helping a neighbor by raising money for a family involved in a deadly crash on Memorial Day.

Juniper and Axel were two of the five kids hit by a van while crossing the street in the El Dorado County community of Pollock Pines just over a year ago.

They spent the last few days whipping up and selling cookies and brownies to help another family.

The family they're helping was involved in a deadly car crash on Mormon Emigrant Trail. The crash killed a 14-year-old boy while he was in the car with his dad and sister.

"Catie, which is Juniper's mom, actually texted me a few days ago saying that she possibly wanted to do a bake sale with Juniper and asked if Axel and I would like to participate," Chelsea Ojeda, Axel's mom, said.

They are two families that know all too well how quickly life can change.

"I was hit by a car too," Juniper said.

Ojeda said they raised about $300 on Sunday and hoped to raise more on Monday.

"Everyone rallied around us about a year ago and so when this happened almost a year exactly to the date, we just felt so compelled to want to help out as well," Ojeda said.

Juniper and Axel made a lot of the treats and wrapped them up themselves.

A bake sale in front of a small town Safeway taught everyone around them a big lesson.

"I think they have these really big hearts and they want to give and I really want to foster that within both of them so I'm just really grateful to be here with both of them," Ojeda said.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help out the family.

Ojeda said they have also been asked if they will take supply donations to make more treats. She said they will and they may do another bake sale in the future.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to GoFundMe accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.