Boy, 14, dies after crashing while driving pickup near Pollock Pines; father and sister hurt

POLLOCK PINES – A 14-year-old boy was apparently behind the wheel of a pickup when it crashed early Monday afternoon near Pollock Pines, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Mormon Emigrant Trail, near Park Creek Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has now confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was driving the vehicle; the boy's sister and father were also inside.

First responders found that the pickup truck had overturned. The 14-year-old boy was killed in the crash, CHP says, while the other two people had to be taken by medics through both ground and air transportation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Several local agencies – including the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, Cal Fire, and the US Forest Service – responded to help CHP with the incident.

It's unclear how the 14-year-old got behind the wheel. CHP is still investigating the incident and noted that they have not yet determined whether charges will be filed.

The name of the teen, or anyone else involved, has also not yet been released.

In California, the earliest a teen could possibly get behind the wheel is if they're 15 and a half years old and have a learners permit.