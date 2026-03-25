Woman, 80, dies after crash near Turlock involving El Dorado Hills teen driver

One person has died in a Central California crash involving two vehicles, including a pickup driven by an El Dorado Hills teen.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of North Gratton Road and East Avenue, about three miles east of Turlock, to investigate the crash.

At the scene, officers found a sedan and a pickup truck involved. Two Delhi residents were in the sedan, while a 16-year-old girl from El Dorado Hills was driving the pickup with a 77-year-old Winton resident as her passenger.

One of the sedan passengers, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she later died, CHP said.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the sedan driver failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign on Gratton Road, leading to a broadside collision.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, CHP said.