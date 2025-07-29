El Dorado County residents prepare for future wildfire evacuations

El Dorado County residents are making sure they're ready before the next wildfire strikes.

Dozens of people packed into a hall in Georgetown on Tuesday night for a special wildfire evacuation town hall. The goal: help neighbors better protect themselves and their families when fire danger threatens.

For many, the memory of past wildfires remains fresh.

"My wife and I had to evacuate during the Mosquito Fire," said Georgetown resident Mark Shumway. "It's important to know what you're doing, have a plan and practice it if you can."

Firefighters and law enforcement officials emphasized how quickly conditions can change during a wildfire and the importance of preparing early. Lt. Troy Morton with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said evacuations take a joint effort.

"It's all three sections: law, fire and the community and we all have to work together to effectively evacuate an area, especially like this," Morton said.

Narrow roads across the region often complicate evacuation efforts. Officials pointed to last year's Crozier Fire as an example of how dangerous it can be for residents and first responders to get in and out safely.

"We had what we call a safe refuge area because the public couldn't drive that narrow road," said Cal Fire North Division Assistant Chief Jeff Loveless. "This was already part of a preplan for these fires."

Neighbors say town halls like this one make a difference.

"You've got to think in advance to take care of not only yourself but people in the surrounding areas," said Pilot Hill resident Steve Todd.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services plans to test its mass notification alert system on Wednesday at 10 a.m.