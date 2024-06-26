El Dorado County man arrested on dozens of child sex crimes charges

PLACERVILLE – An El Dorado County man was arrested last week as police said they suspect he may have been sexually abusing minors for at least two decades.

Joshua Brown, 47, was arrested at his home in an unincorporated area of El Dorado County on June 21 on a warrant related to the possession of child pornography and other sex crimes against minors.

The investigation started in December 2022 when Bowen allegedly attempted to meet with a minor to engage in sexual activity, the Placerville Police Department said. Bowen was arrested and booked into jail for this investigation.

Then in May 2024, another victim came forward claiming Bowen victimized him while he was a minor, police said. A search warrant was conducted and police said they found further evidence, including electronic devices.

During an analysis of the electronics, police said investigators found probable cause to believe there were more victims and that it was possible that Bowen may have been sexually abusing minors for at least two decades.

A felony arrest warrant was served on June 21 based on the evidence collected during the electronics investigation. Bowen was booked into jail on 74 charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The police department issued a reminder to parents that social media is a common medium used by sexual predators.