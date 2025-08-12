Semi nearly crashes off I-80 cliff near California-Nevada state line

Recovery work was underway Tuesday morning after a semi-truck nearly crashed down a cliff in high Sierra.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. off of eastbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada state line.

Exactly what led up to the semi crashing is unclear, but it ended up on its side down a steep embankment.

Scene of the crash along I-80. CHP Truckee

It's also unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

California Highway Patrol said one lane of eastbound I-80 is closed as crews work to recover the semi. It's unclear how long the recovery effort will take.