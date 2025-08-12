Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi nearly crashes off I-80 cliff near California-Nevada state line

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Recovery work was underway Tuesday morning after a semi-truck nearly crashed down a cliff in high Sierra.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. off of eastbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada state line.

Exactly what led up to the semi crashing is unclear, but it ended up on its side down a steep embankment.

i80 truckee crash
Scene of the crash along I-80. CHP Truckee

It's also unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

California Highway Patrol said one lane of eastbound I-80 is closed as crews work to recover the semi. It's unclear how long the recovery effort will take. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue