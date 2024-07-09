Watch CBS News
EB I-80 traffic in the Sierra diverted after fiery big rig crash

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – Traffic is being diverted along eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra due to a significant crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the Soda Springs offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig was involved. In video posted by California Highway Patrol's Truckee division, the big rig appears to have crashed onto its side and caught fire.

Officers say the driver of the big rig escaped with just minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 is now being diverted to Soda Springs. It's unclear how long that diversion will be in place. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

