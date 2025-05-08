Stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 to close in West Sacramento this weekend

WEST SACRAMENTO – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed this weekend for the ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.

Caltrans says eastbound I-80 will be closed between the Highway 50 connector and Reed Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Then from Monday to Wednesday, it will be reduced to two lanes during the day and fully closed at night.

The closure includes the eastbound Enterprise on-ramp and the eastbound and westbound Highway 50 connector ramps to I-80.

Caltrans is urging people to build extra time into their commute and reminding drivers that the speed limit is 55 mph in construction zones.

Eastbound I-80 detour

Drivers heading east on I-80 will instead continue east on Highway 50. They will cross the Sacramento River and take northbound Interstate 5 toward Redding. Drivers will then be able to merge back onto I-80 after about four miles on I-5.

Westbound I-80 detour

Westbound travelers who want to take eastbound I-80 will need to exit onto Enterprise Boulevard. They will then turn left on Industrial Avenue and continue to Harbor Boulevard, where they will turn left for eastbound Highway 50. They will then follow the eastbound detour, taking I-5 north to I-80.

Sutter Health Park traffic

The Athletics are hosting the New York Yankees this weekend. The West Sacramento Police Department said its traffic unit will be monitoring traffic through the weekend and will be in communication with Caltrans.

Drivers heading east and into West Sacramento can continue onto eastbound Highway 50 and exit onto Cabaldon Parkway, which leads to Sutter Health Park.