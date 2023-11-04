East Palo Alto felon convicted of murdering past roommate in Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY - An East Palo Alto man was convicted of shooting and killing a past roommate on New Year's Day in 2021 in Modesto, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said.

Eric Millis, 41, now faces life without the possibility of parole in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Teodoro Gutierrez.

Prosecutors said Millis was asked to move out and after he did, he became upset with Guiterrez.

On the foggy morning of New Year's Day in 2021, the district attorney's office said Milis waited at an intersection Guiterrez used to get home from work.

At that corner, Monte Vista Avenue and Carpenter Road, Mills shot Guiterrez in the head, prosecutors said.

Millis was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. He is alleged to have two or more serious felony convictions, which makes him eligible for sentencing under the California Three Strikes law.