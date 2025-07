An early morning shooting in Sacramento injured two people on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 6600 block of Medora Drive.

At approximately 1 AM, two victims were shot on the 6600 block of Medora Drive in Sacramento. Both victims are adult males, one of whom is listed in critical condition. @sacsheriff North patrol, CSI, and detectives are on scene. Anyone with information, can contact the Sheriff’s… pic.twitter.com/G0cjpXdJGR — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 6, 2025

Two men were injured in the shooting. One of them was seriously injured, and the Sheriff's Office said he was in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 916-874-5115.