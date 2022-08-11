Early morning fire damages 2 Elk Grove homes; families displaced
ELK GROVE – A couple of families have been displaced after a fire damaged two homes in an Elk Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded along Seasons Drive just before 2:30 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters found that two homes as well as a gas meter were involved.
Firefighters soon called for a second alarm due to the risk of flames spreading to more homes. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it could spread further, Cosumnes Fire says.
All residents were able to get out safely before firefighters got to the scene.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
