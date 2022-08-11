Watch CBS News
Local News

Early morning fire damages 2 Elk Grove homes; families displaced

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2 Elk Grove homes damaged in fire
2 Elk Grove homes damaged in fire 01:26

ELK GROVE – A couple of families have been displaced after a fire damaged two homes in an Elk Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded along Seasons Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters found that two homes as well as a gas meter were involved.

Firefighters soon called for a second alarm due to the risk of flames spreading to more homes. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it could spread further, Cosumnes Fire says.

All residents were able to get out safely before firefighters got to the scene.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.